Ex-World Cup ski champion Carlo Janka retires due to injury

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss skier Carlo Janka was once crowned the world’s best all-around men’s alpine racer. Janka ended his injury-hit racing career on Thursday at his home country’s most storied venue. His career peaked in 2010 when he was the overall World Cup champion ahead of greats such as Bode Miller, Aksel Lund Svindal and Marcel Hirscher. He was also the gold medalist in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and winner of that year’s Lauberhorn downhill at Wengen. The 35-year-old Janka returned to Wengen this week aiming to overcome chronic back pains and make his World Cup season debut.