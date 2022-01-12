Madrid beats Barcelona for 100th time, reaches Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Federico Valverde has scored in extra time as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-2 in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. It is Madrid’s 100th win over Barcelona in their storied rivalry. The Catalan club twice equalized in regular time but couldn’t recover after Valverde scored from close range in a breakaway eight minutes into the first half of extra time. Defending Super Cup champion Athletic Bilbao will face Spanish league champion Atlético Madrid in the other semifinal Thursday. The Spanish Super Cup is being played in Saudi Arabia again after the coronavirus pandemic transferred last year’s edition back to Spain.