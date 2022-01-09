Roethlisberger, Steelers on verge of playoffs after OT win

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth. Chris Boswell made a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to win the game for the Steelers, who will now make the postseason as long as Sunday night’s Chargers-Raiders game doesn’t end in a tie. Roethlisberger set up the winning kick when he completed a 10-yard pass over the middle to Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 41. The Steelers and Ravens would have both been eliminated if this game had ended in a tie.