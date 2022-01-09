Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

By ROD McGUIRK and MARK D. BAKER

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open has questioned what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia. The Australian government canceled his visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late Wednesday because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The judge noted that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne’s airport with a medical exemption given him by Tennis Australia.