Dawg D seeks redemption vs Bama in national title game

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs defense has a chance at redemption. In the SEC championship game, the Alabama offense showed no respect for what was supposedly one of the greatest defenses in college football history. The sting hasn’t gone away, even after the Bulldogs bounced back with a dominant victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The real test comes Monday night in the national championship game. Georgia will get another shot at Alabama, the team that delivered a 41-24 beatdown for the SEC title.