Richmond’s spree helps No. 24 Seton Hall beat UConn in OT

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond scored 17 straight points for No. 24 Seton Hall in the second half and then made the go-ahead basket in overtime during a 90-87 win over Connecticut. Richmond finished with 27 points after having only two at halftime. Bryce Aiken added 22 points for Seton Hall, which improved to 11-3. Adama Sanogo scored 18 points and had 16 rebounds for UConn. The Huskies played for the first time in two weeks after having COVID-19 issues. UConn is 10-4.