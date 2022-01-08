Pistons beat Magic 97-92 in matchup of NBA’s 2 worst teams

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Trey Lyles scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Pistons won for the third time in five games, beating the Orlando Magic 97-92 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA’s two worst teams. After ending last year with 18 losses in 19 games, the Pistons have beaten San Antonio, Milwaukee and the Magic since New Year’s Day. They improved to 8-30. Hamadou Diallo added 17 points, and Saddiq Bey had 16 points. Lyles also had 13 rebounds. Gary Harris had a season-high 28 points for the Magic. They have lost eight straight to fall to 7-33.