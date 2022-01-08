McGusty’s basket helps Miami stun No. 2 Duke 76-74

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74. Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes. Miami won its ninth straight game and improved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Duke had a final shot for the win, but freshman Trevor Keels’ desperate 3-pointer was no good. That set off a midcourt celebration for the Hurricanes. Paolo Banchero scored 20 points for Duke.