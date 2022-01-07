COVID outbreak at French club Troyes forces postponement

By The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases have forced the postponement of a second game this weekend in France. The French league called off Sunday’s game between Troyes and Montpellier after 13 players at Troyes tested positive for the virus. The decision comes a day after the postponement of Saturday’s game between defending champion Lille and Lorient because of a dozen positive tests in the Lorient squad. New dates for the games have not been set.