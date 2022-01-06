SB Bowl champs won’t rest healthy starters vs. Panthers

By The Associated Press

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in the running for the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, so the defending Super Bowl champions are planning to rest healthy starters for the team’s regular-season finale against NFC South rival Carolina. The Panthers have lost six straight and 11 of their past 13 games overall. Brady leads the NFL in completions, pass attempts, passing yards and touchdown passes. He’s never led the league in all four categories in the same season.