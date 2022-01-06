NCAA addresses COVID-19 guidelines, basketball scheduling

By The Associated Press

The NCAA has updated its pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow updated CDC guidelines. The biggest recommendation is a booster for those who are beyond two months of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, five months of receiving the Pfizer or six months of receiving the Moderna vaccine. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball committees also issued a joint statement encouraging schools to adhere to conference policies when scheduling replacement games or rescheduling postponed games and that coach and player absences would be taken into account when teams are evaluated for inclusion in the national tournaments.