Howard scores 30, No. 21 Kentucky women edge No. 15 Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Kentucky controlled the fourth quarter to defeat No. 15 Georgia 84-76. Leading 58-57 after three quarters, Howard took over. She scored Kentucky’s first five points in the fourth, added a 3-pointer in the middle of the quarter and scored the Wildcats’ last nine points, closing the game on a personal seven-point run, including her third three-point play. Jenna Staiti, who missed the last two games because of COVID, scored a season-high 26 points for Georgia. Howard now has 1,872 points, passing Victoria Dunlap for third on the UK career list. Fans were encouraged not to attend because of hazardous road conditions due to inclement weather.