Bears place quarterback Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have placed quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list, likely sidelining him for the finale and ending his rookie season. The Bears expected Fields to start at Minnesota on Sunday after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. That plan is now in doubt. It’s been an up-and-down season for Fields. He has shown promising flashes and room to improve while dealing with injuries. Fields has completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards. He has 10 interceptions and seven touchdowns to go with a 73.2 passer rating.