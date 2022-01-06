Aubameyang positive for virus on arrival at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Cameroon with the rest of the Gabon squad for the African Cup of Nations. The Gabon Football Federation says midfielder Mario Lemina and assistant coach Anicet Yala also tested positive at Nsimalen Airport in Yaounde after taking rapid antigen tests. All three underwent more tests to confirm if they are infected. Arsenal forward Aubameyang is almost certain to miss Gabon’s opening match of the African Cup against Comoros on Monday and maybe the game against Ghana next Friday if the positive test is confirmed.