AFC North champ Bengals will rest Burrow in season finale

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writers

CINCINNATI (AP) — The AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals won’t play quarterback Joe Burrow this week to make sure he is healthy for the first round of the playoffs. Burrow is nursing aches and pains, including his right knee and sore pinky finger but said he could have played Sunday at Cleveland had it been necessary. Coach Zac Taylor told the quarterback earlier in the week that he would sit. Other key starters went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, but are eligible to test out after five days if they are asymptomatic.