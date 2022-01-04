Smart, Georgia trying to stop skid against Saban, Alabama

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Kirby Smart and Georgia get a chance to snap their losing streaks against Alabama in the biggest game of the season. The third-ranked Bulldogs have lost the last seven meetings, including all four since Smart left Nick Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa for Athens. Beating ’Bama for some five-star recruits has proven easier than besting Saban & Co. on the field. Three of those meetings during that streak came in SEC championship games and one with a national title on the line.