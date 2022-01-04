Markowski stars in 1st start, Huskers beat No. 8 Michigan

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Alexis Markowski scored a season-high 20 points in her first start, and Nebraska built a big lead early and went on to a 79-58 victory over eighth-ranked Michigan. The Cornhuskers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) beat a top-10 opponent for the first time in seven years. Michigan stars Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown had trouble getting going. The two combined for nine points on 3-of-14 shooting in the decisive first half. Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (12-2, 3-1) with 13 points. Hillmon and Brown finished with 10 points apiece.