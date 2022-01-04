Indianapolis 500-winning team owner Kalkhoven dies at 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Kalkhoven, the team co-owner of Tony Kanaan’s Indianapolis 500-winning entry in 2013, has died He was 77. The death Tuesday was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kalkhoven was co-owner with Jimmy Vasser of the KV Racing Technology-SH Racing Chevrolet that Kanaan drove to an emotional victory. Kalkhoven also played a major role in the reunification of North American open-wheel racing. In February 2008, Kalkhoven and then-IndyCar series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway CEO Tony George completed extensive negotiations that reunified North American open-wheel racing after 12 years of two competing series. Kalkhoven was a native of Adelaide, Australia.