Coronavirus hampering German soccer clubs’ Bundesliga return

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — German clubs’ preparations for the Bundesliga’s resumption after the winter break are being hampered by coronavirus infections. Defending champion Bayern Munich is among those worst affected. Monday’s training session was put back until the late afternoon so players and coaching staff can be tested upon their return. The team’s return was already delayed by a day after the Bavarian club reported five COVID-19 infections. Players Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards all tested positive, as did assistant coach Dino Toppmöller. Of the Bundesliga’s 18 clubs, 13 have reported coronavirus infections.