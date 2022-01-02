Quinn sets Bears season sacks record in 29-3 rout of Giants

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season record with his 18th sack, and the Chicago Bears pounded the New York Giants 29-3. Trevis Gipson added a career-high two sacks and the Bears joined Green Bay as the only franchises with 800 victories counting the postseason. They also gave the embattled Matt Nagy a win in what might have been his final home game as their coach. Quinn broke Dent’s mark of 17 1/2 set in 1984 when he took down Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter. The Giants lost their fifth straight game. They set a season low in yards for the second week in a row, finishing with 151.