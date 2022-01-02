Miami’s playoff hopes ended hours after streak-ending loss

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins had been winning so much the playoffs seemed an inevitability in coach Brian Flores’ third season. The Dolphins found themselves eliminated hours after their history-making seven-game winning streak ended. Tua Tagovailoa turned the ball over twice, once with the ball slipping out of his hands on a cold, rainy day, as the Miami Dolphins were routed 34-3 by the Tennessee Titans to snap their seven-game winning streak. The loss pushed the Dolphins (8-8) from seventh in the AFC to being eliminated once the Chargers beat Denver.