Algeria-Gambia African Cup warmup canceled because of virus

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

An African Cup warmup game between defending champion Algeria and Gambia has been called off hours before kick-off in Qatar after several Gambia players tested positive for the coronavirus. The Gambia soccer federation says 16 of its players are unavailable. Although the federation didn’t mention the virus, organizers in Qatar said the match was called off due to “positive cases of COVID-19 in the Gambia camp.” Algeria and Gambia are set to play in this month’s African Cup in Cameroon. The tournament kicks off next Sunday amid doubts it should go ahead during the pandemic and so soon after the emergence of the omicron variant.