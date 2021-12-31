Tomass Dukurs, Janine Flock win World Cup skeleton races

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Latvian Tomass Dukurs got his first World Cup victory on his home track nearly 18 years ago, and hadn’t won another race since until Friday. He held off his brother Martins Dukurs for a victory nearly two decades in the making. South Korea’s Seunggi Jung got his first World Cup medal, finishing third. In the women’s race, Austria’s Janine Flock got the win and moved into second place in the World Cup overall standings. Russia’s Yulia Kanakina was second and World Cup leader Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands was third. Katie Uhlaender was the top American on the day, placing 10th.