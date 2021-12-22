Kicking change: Panthers sign Hajrullahu, put Gonzalez on IR

By The Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have placed kicker Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve and signed Lirim Hajrullahu off Washington’s practice squad to replace him. He is expected to kick on Sunday against Tampa Bay. Gonzalez injured his quadriceps during warmups prior to Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, leaving the Panthers without a kicker for the game. Gonzalez had made 17 straight field goals, solidifying what had been a shaky kicker position to start the season for Carolina. Hajrullahu made all five extra points in a game for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.