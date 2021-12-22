Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19. His is the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will coach the team at practice Wednesday. Saleh could return as soon as Thursday if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative. Middleton will also serve as the head coach in New York’s game against Jacksonville if Saleh doesn’t test out of the COVID-19 protocols before Sunday. The Jets have 14 players from the active and practice squad rosters on the COVID-19 list.