Record chase puts Packers’ Rodgers in nostalgic mood

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling nostalgic and cherishing every moment as he moves closer to breaking the franchise record for touchdown passes. His 442 touchdown passes put him in a tie with Brett Favre, his Hall of Fame predecessor. Rodgers can overtake Favre on Saturday when the Packers host the Cleveland Browns. Rodgers and Favre exchanged text messages after Rodgers reached No. 442 in a 31-30 victory Sunday at Baltimore. The gist of Favre’s message was to enjoy the ride because it goes so fast and ends before you realize it.