Pitt lands former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kedon Slovis is trading USC for Pittsburgh. The former Trojans quarterback announced he is heading east to join the ACC champion Panthers, where he will get a chance to replace ACC Player of the Year Kenny Pickett. Slovis entered his junior season at USC as a Heisman Trophy contender but he struggled to find any rhythm. He passed for 2,153 yards with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions in nine games before being lost for the season with a leg injury.