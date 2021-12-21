Jets place 2 more on COVID-19 list, TE Griffin on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II on the COVID-19 list. The team announced Tuesday it activated backup quarterback Mike White from the COVID-19 list after he missed four games. The Jets have 13 players on the active and practice squad rosters in COVID-19 protocols. Tight end Ryan Griffin was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Jets also claimed safety Will Parks off waivers from the Dolphins. Defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun was signed to practice squad.