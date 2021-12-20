No. 21 LSU women win 9th straight game, 70-56 over Clemson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Khayla Pointer had 20 points and eight assists, Faustine Aifuwa had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 21 LSU beat Clemson 70-56 in the West Palm Beach Invitational. LSU has won nine straight games to surpass last season’s win total. The Tigers were 9-13 last season, sparking a coaching change that brought in Kim Mulkey. Alexis Morris had 12 points and five assists for LSU, which plays Texas Tech on Tuesday. LSU scored 24 points off of 21 Clemson turnovers. Kiara Lewis scored 13 points and Delicia Washington had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson.