Jags’ Bevell gives up play-calling duties to Schottenheimer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season. Bevell will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games. Schottenheimer will call plays beginning at the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jaguars have scored just seven touchdowns in their past eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while trailing by double digits. Bevell says the move will allow him to “take on more of the head coach role that I’m being asked to do.”