Georgia Tech hires Daniels from Buffalo to replace Choice

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has added former Buffalo assistant Mike Daniels to his staff as running backs coach. Daniels replaces Tashard Choice, who left the Yellow Jackets and has been hired by Texas as the Longhorns’ running backs coach following a brief stop at Southern Cal. Daniels helped Buffalo rank among the nation’s No. 29 rushing offense in 2021. Daniels is returning to the state of Georgia, where he was an assistant coach at Statesboro High from 2011-13 and the wide receivers coach at Kennesaw State from 2014-16.