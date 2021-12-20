Clouden scores 50 for Michigan State in double OT loss

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Nia Clouden scored 50 points in Michigan State’s 85-84 double-overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast. Clouden broke the women’s school record of 42 held by Tori Jankoska in 2017. She equaled the men’s record set by Terry Furlow in 1976. The senior guard became the first college women’s basketball player to score 50 since Limar’i Thomas had 51 for Cincinnati in February. Clouden shattered her previous career best of 34.