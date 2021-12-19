Steelers slip past turnover-prone Titans 19-13

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger ran for his first touchdown in three years, Chris Boswell kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 19-13 win over Tennessee. The Steelers forced the Titans into four turnovers and needed every single one of them to win for the second time in three games. Despite the miscues, Tennessee drove deep into Pittsburgh territory in the final moments but wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was tackled inches short of the first down at the Steelers 11 with 27 seconds to go.