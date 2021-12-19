Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The game couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for the Atlanta Falcons who recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the 12-yard line. But the inability to turn that gift into points set the tone for another lopsided defeat to a contender as the Falcons fell 31-13 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons were unable to score a touchdown on 13 plays they ran from the 10-yard line or closer, including five from the 1.