Dolphins extend winning streak to 6, rally past Jets 31-24

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have pushed their winning streak to six games. DeVante Parker caught an 11-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa for the go-ahead score with 3:37 left and the Dolphins rallied to beat the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday. Duke Johnson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Miami. Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the Dolphins. Braxton Berrios and Zach Wilson had rushing touchdowns for the Jets. Brandin Echols ran an interception back for a score for New York.