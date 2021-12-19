Cunane helps No. 2 N.C. State women rout Virginia 82-55

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 17 points and six rebounds and No. 2 North Carolina State routed Virginia 82-55 on Sunday. Raina Perez added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting for N.C. State (11-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Camille Hobby had 10 points. Amadine Toi led Virginia (3-8, 0-1) with 20 points. Taylor Valladay added 11. N.C. State used a 19-9 run early in the second half to pull away. Cunane had eight points over that stretch. She also had two steals in the game and made all five free throws.