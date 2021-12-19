Brown helps No. 13 Michigan beat No. 5 Baylor 74-68 in OT

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 25 points to lead No. 13 Michigan to a 74-68 win over fifth-ranked Baylor in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. It was the Wolverines’ first win ever over a top-five team. The game was a rematch of last season’s NCAA Tournament overtime thriller that Baylor won 78-75. Leading 66-65 in OT, Emily Kiser made two free throws and Brown added a jumper that gave the Wolverines a five-point lead with 1:23 left. Baylor got within 70-68 and after a turnover had a chance to tie it, but NaLyssa Smith missed a drive down the lane with 15 seconds left. Maddie Nolan converted two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to seal the win. Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Baylor.