Woods returns with 3 shots that look like the Tiger of old

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods can still hit great golf shots, just not that many. He made his return to competition at the PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie. Woods says there were three shots that made him feel like the Tiger of old. But he says he doesn’t have the endurance to play a proper tournament because of leg injuries from his February car crash. Woods and his son shot 62. They were tied for fifth, three shots out of the lead. Woods says it was a tiring round and he has a long way to go to play a regular tournament.