Titans activate OLB Bud Dupree before playing Pittsburgh

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree available Sunday when they play his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans activated Dupree off injured reserve Saturday. They also elevated wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad for the game, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong is a COVID-replacement elevation. They also placed fullback Tory Carter on injured reserve. Dupree left the Titans’ win over New Orleans on Nov. 14 after playing only one snap with an abdominal injury. He was put on injured reserve six days later and started practicing with the team on Wednesday.