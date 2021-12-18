Skip to Content
Martin's late 3 lifts No. 7 Kansas over Stephen F. Austin

By AVERY OSEN
Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with one minute to go to extend a three-point lead and help No. 7 Kansas over Stephen F. Austin 80-72 on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (9-1) led 73-70 before Martin buried the 3 from the top of the key. Christian Braun scored a game-high 21 points, Ochai Agbaji had 18, Martin contributed 15 and Jalen Wilson scored 10.  The Lumberjacks (8-4) were led by David Kachelries with 18 points, Gavin Kensmil scored 16, Sadaidriene Hall had 14 and Calvin Solomon scored 10.  

