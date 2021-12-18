Illinois makes program-record 18 3-pointers in 106-48 win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison combined for nine of a program-record 18 3-pointers and 37 points in Illinois’ 106-48 win over St. Francis (Pennsylvania). Cockburn made 9 of 11 shots with four dunks and brought an intimidating defensive presence inside against the Red Storm. His double-double was the 34th in his career. Ronell Giles Jr. scored 16 points, Myles Thompson 12 and Ramiir Dixon-Conover 10 for St. Francis, which shot only 26%.