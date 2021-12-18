Former Razorback Iyiola leads Hofstra over No. 24 Arkansas

By KEVIN MCPHERSON

Associated Press

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas big man Abayomi Iyiola scored 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Hofstra beat No. 24 Arkansas 89-81 on Saturday night. The Razorbacks (9-2) failed to put their 22-point loss to Oklahoma a week ago behind them, and has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January 2021. JD Notae scored 20 points for Arkansas, and Chris Lykes had 19. Hofstra (7-5) was up 40-32 at the half and didn’t relinquish the lead in the second half.