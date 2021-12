BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahamadou Fofana hit a 3-pointer with one second left to lift Canisius to a 65-64 win over Buffalo. David Skogman gave the Bulls a four-point lead in the final minute, but Xzavier Long rebounded his own miss and scored with :13 left to halve the deficit. Buffalo turned the ball over with :04 left and Fofana hit the game-winner.