Durant, Irving make 9 Nets in health and safety protocols

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him. The Nets’ outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high nine players on the injury report for that reason. Durant was already scheduled for a night off to rest Saturday against Orlando on the opening night of a back-to-back. Instead, he became ineligible to play anyway when he was added to the injury report. James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, Paul Millsap and James Johnson all are listed as out.