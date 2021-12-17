Heinicke to COVID list, Washington QB plan at Eagles unclear

By The Associated Press

Washington has put quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list. The team has 21 players in coronavirus protocol and the quarterback plan for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles is unclear. Backup Kyle Allen went into protocol on Tuesday and could be available. Kyle Shurmur is on the practice squad and would be the next option to start. Washington signed former Dallas Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert on Friday. The game at Philadelphia is still scheduled to be played on time despite Washington’s outbreak that includes several defensive starters and now Heinicke.