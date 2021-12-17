French Cup game abandoned because of crowd violence

PARIS (AP) — Crowd violence has forced the French Cup game between Lyon and Paris FC to be abandoned at 1-1. The start of the second half at Stade Charlety was delayed for about 50 minutes when stadium authorities announced over the speakers that the game was abandoned. At halftime, supporters threw flares around, the field was invaded, and fights broke out in the stands. Lyon supporters are under increasing scrutiny after a French league home game was abandoned in November because Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands.