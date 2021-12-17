Diaz excited to return to defensive roots at Penn State

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Fired last week after three years as coach of the Miami Hurricanes, Manny Diaz is already three practices into his new gig as Penn State’s defensive coordinator. It’s a role Penn State coach James Franklin believes Diaz is perfectly suited. Diaz arrived in Happy Valley last Friday. He has begun evaluating players, meeting new colleagues and finding his way around team facilities. To help ease Diaz’s transition, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will draw up the defensive game plan and call plays when Penn State plays Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Years Day.