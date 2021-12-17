Cunningham likes familiarity as he prepares for Titans debut

By TERRY MCCORMICK

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Cunningham landed in a somewhat familiar place last week when Tennessee claimed him off waivers from the Houston Texans. Cunningham, who is expected to see his first action with the Titans on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke of his comfort level with Tennessee’s defensive scheme and the city of Nashville. The linebacker was an All-Southeastern Conference player at Vanderbilt before the Texans drafted him in 2017. One of those he knows is head coach Mike Vrabel, who was his defensive coordinator in Houston before taking over the Titans in 2018.