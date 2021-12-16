Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is getting ready to return to some form of competition and the early reports are encouraging. The father of Justin Thomas says he played with Woods last week. Mike Thomas says it was crazy how well and how far Woods was hitting it considering what he has gone through. The PNC Championship comes 10 months after Woods broke bones in his right leg and ankle and foot in a February car crash in Los Angeles. Justin Thomas says Woods probably has set low expectations for himself. He’ll be allowed to ride in a cart if he chooses.