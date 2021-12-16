Study: Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson had stage 2 CTE

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Researchers have diagnosed former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room in February. He played 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2018. Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 38 when he died.. The late player’s family has released the findings of a study conducted by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation’s brain bank in hopes of raising awareness of CTE and the risks of the disease.